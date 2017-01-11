TRENDING ON BS
Wipro's narrow path to growth

Wipro's FMCG arm has built its growth strategy by focusing on select categories and markets

Ritwik Sharma 

In the last 13 years, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (WCCLG) has acquired 10 brands and grown from Rs 304 crore in 2002-03 to over Rs 5,900 crore in the last financial year. The bedrock of the growth strategy for WCCLG, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Wipro Enterprises, has been a focus on select categories and markets with a view to achieving leadership positions. The latest of the company’s acquisitions was in September 2016 as it bought Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products in China. Vineet Agrawal, chief executive officer, WCCLG, and executive director, Wipro ...

