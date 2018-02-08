With '3 Idiots' song, Bajaj new ad campaign tries to re'discover' youth

In 2010, when two-wheeler brand Bajaj Discover took on then market leader Hero Honda, it focused on fuel efficiency with its ad campaign titled “Discover India with the Power of One Litre”.

Now, after a recent relaunch of the Discover 14 years after the company introduced the brand and carved out the (125cc) executive commuter segment in the bike market, its new ad campaign promises to help men “rediscover” their youth. In the commercial, running for less than a minute, a man is transported to his teenage years when he sees a photo of his younger self biting ...