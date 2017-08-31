JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

StartupXSeed Ventures looks to invest in AI, AR firms
Business Standard

With DLF deal, GIC turns aggressive

GIC announced plans to buy 33.34% in real estate major DLF's rental arm for $1.39 billion

Business Standard 

With DLF Deal, GIC Turns Aggressive

Last week, Singapore's sovereign fund GIC announced plans to buy 33.34 per cent in real estate major DLF's rental arm for $1.39 billion.

This was the fifth deal GIC made this year and invested $1.69 billion, compared $257 million it deployed across seven deals in 2016.

With a few more in the works, GIC seems to have turned aggressive in India.
With DLF Deal, GIC Turns Aggressive
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017. 02:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements