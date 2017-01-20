Wrap around a luxurious weave

Designer Tanira Sethi's cashmere saris add the right amount of warmth to the winter party wardrobe

Delhi winters are legendary. And if you live in the city, you know your calendar is going to be chock-a-block with weddings. It was one such wedding that gave Tanira Sethi the inspiration for her graduation project at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). “One sees women wear beautiful saris and then team them with unappealing sweaters. I wondered if one could do seven-metre shawls, then why not saris,” she says. This is what led to the maiden collection for Taani, the 23-year-old’s recently launched fashion line. After the project at NIFT, Sethi, ...

Manavi Kapur