Your very own Batman vs Superman

With a fascinating gameplay and a single-player mode, Injustice 2 is among the best fighting games

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, Injustice 2 is a fighting game with an RPG-style progression system. Released in May, the sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us is available for both the Playstation 4 and the Xbox One. Though a fighting game, Injustice 2 also has a strong single player storyline. It revolves around Batman’s attempt to set the world right after Superman’s fall. To add to his troubles, a villainous group, which calls itself “The Society”, starts wreaking havoc, and Batman mulls ...

Kakoli Chakraborty