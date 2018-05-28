Lawyer files $1.2 bn lawsuit against Ramos over Salah's World Cup doubt

An Egyptian lawyer has filed a $1.2bn lawsuit against Real Madrid's defender The lawyer named Wahba filed a complaint with FIFA and accused Ramos of inflicting "physical and psychological harm" upon a nation and its most celebrated footballer.

In an appearance on Egyptian television channel Sada El-Balad, Wahba said, "Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished for his actions," he claimed. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint with FIFA".

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."



Wahba has pledged to donate any compensation to the state's Long Live Egypt Fund in the event of winning.

On Monday, a petition on the Change.org was filed, asking UEFA and Fifa to take action against Ramos for the physical tackle during the Champions League finals on Salah, passed 300,000 signatories.

During the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Egyptian — who scored 44 goals in all competitions this season — was forced off the field after being dragged to the ground by Ramos, injuring his shoulder. Ramos, however, took to Twitter to address the concern for his opponent.





El fútbol te enseña la cara más dulce a veces y la más amarga otras. Ante todo somos compañeros. Pronta recuperación, Salah. El futuro te espera.||Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros. #GetWellSoon @MoSalah — (@SergioRamos) May 27, 2018

However, referee Milorad Mazic did not award a foul for the incident.

After Salah's injury, the momentum shifted for Real Madrid after initial exploits by Liverpool. Marcelo shifted gears making more forward runs. Liverpool's attacking suffered and Real eventually won the match 3-1 to claim their third straight European title.

