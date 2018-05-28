France World Cup squad: Deschamps heads to Russia with star-studded line-up

is all prepared under head coach to repeat their '1998' world cup glory in the upcoming

Although they had a tough time in the but the Euro Cup 2016 runners-up are one of the favourites for the tournament. Deschamps will have many uphill task as goes out hunting for the second world cup gold.

With a plethora of quality players lined up, Deschamps told a French TV channel: "It is always difficult. This time around, I was faced with an enormous amount of quality players, I won't be able to make every player happy."



Ticket to Moscow



Deschamps’s offensive strategy glints in the 23-man roster he has readied to conquer Moscow. Atlético Madrid’s star striker, will be leading France’s attack. Chelsea's in-form, Olivier Giroud, will be joining Griezmann with Paris-Saint Germain's young trickster, Kylian Mbappe. France’s gifted striking attack runs deep with a good substitute’ bench with top-notch players like Barcelona’s Ousmen Demeble, Marseille’s Florian Thauvin and Lyon's Nabil Fakir.

France's defence remains a force to reckon with. In-form Barcelona's centre-back Samuel Umtiti with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane will guard the offensive forces. Benjamin Mendy and Benjamin Pavane have been selected for left-back and right-back.

The only obvious choice for Deschamps was for the place of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is close to getting 100 caps for the national team.

Big names who were missed out:



A big blow to the national side is the absence of defensive leader Laurent Koscielny who was injured in the Europa League campaign. Real Madrid striker has not been given a ticket for Russia.

Here is the 23 member full squad of the France National team:



Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Layvin Kurzawa, Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Raphaël Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Djibril Sidibé



Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir.

France will first battle it out with Australia on 16 June, followed by matches with Peru and Denmark.



