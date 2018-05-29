World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah could miss group stage matches, says physio

faces a fight to play in any of Egypt's group games, according to one of Liverpool's physiotherapists.

Club physio has estimated would normally need "three to four weeks" to recover from the left shoulder injury he sustained during Saturday's final against Real Madrid.

A three-week absence would keep out of action until June 19 while four weeks would see the forward sidelined until June 26, the day after Egypt's last group game. Salah may also then need to regain a degree of match fitness.

Egypt's opening fixture in Group A is against Uruguay on June 15. They then face on June 19 and on June 25.

"He is sad about what happened but he is totally focused on recovery and seeing when he can be ready," Pons told Spanish daily, Marca.

"In principle it will be three to four weeks but we are going to try to reduce those deadlines, that's the big goal."



Salah has flown to to undergo treatment, accompanied by doctors from both and the Egyptian national team.

The 25-year-old had to be substituted during the first half of Liverpool's defeat in after being pulled to the ground by

He left the field in tears but appeared more optimistic on Sunday, when he wrote on Twitter: "It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter.

"Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.