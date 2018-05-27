World Cup: Mo Salah could still play in Russia, says Egypt's team doctor

forward Mohamed Salah, who suffered a shoulder during in Kiev, could still recover in time to play for in in Russia, Egypt's national team doctor said.

The possibility that he could recover in time was announced on by the and Egypt's national team, based on information that the team's doctor obtained from Liverpool's physicians, who carried out an on Salah's shoulder, reports

"The result was that the suffered ligament damage in his shoulder," the Egyptian doctor said on Saturday, adding that he was "optimistic regarding the possibility that Salah play with the national team in "

The occurred when Salah, who scored 44 goals across all competitions for during the season, got tangled up with Real Madrid defender in the 25th minute of at in

The Egyptian forward was obviously in severe after his left shoulder slammed hard into the turf.

About five minutes later, Salah left the field in tears after being forced to exit the biggest game of his career.