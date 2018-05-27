World Cup official anthem: Will Smith's 'Live It Up' fails to enthuse fans

Fifa has released their Official World Cup 2018 song, titled 'Live It Up', ahead of the tournament kick off in Russia next month. The song revealed on 25th May is available across multiple streaming platforms.



"One life, live it up" is the central theme of the fast-paced dance tune. 'Live It Up' has been produced by DJ and songwriter Diplo and features Nicky Jam, Will Smith, and Kosovar singer Era Istrefi.

Counted among one of the most awaited songs of 2018, Live It Up has failed in getting a welcome reception from the fans. People on Twitter are requesting Shakira for a new song. Some have even asked Fifa to change the song.



Others lament that they will stick to Somalian singer, K'Naan's - Wavin' Flag and Shakira's Waka Waka. Twitter users also asked how the song's Latin American feel fit in with the tournament's host country Russia. (Scroll down for the full song)



This year's World Cup song is absolute garbage. — Messi World (@MessiWorId) May 25, 2018

Sorry but "Live it Up" the official 2018 FIFA World Cup song is horrible. I'm disappointed. — 13 (@nancymadrisco) May 25, 2018

The official World Cup song is out and I’m now convinced that there won’t be a better World Cup song in my lifetime than Shakira’s Waka Waka — Marco (@MarcoNunez11) May 25, 2018

Wavin' Flag is the best FIFA WC song for me — BRING ME THANOS (@_SuksTeR_) May 27, 2018

The FIFA World Cup Official Music Video will be released on June 7.

This week, Smith posted a clip of himself rapping in a music booth on his Instagram page titled “Gettin’ back in the studio. Just warmin’ Up”. Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi will perform "Live It Up" on July 15 final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.