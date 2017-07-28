2 screens, 2 cameras, and more: Key features of Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu on July 26 unveiled the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus smartphones, with. One special feature in these devices is the presence of a secondary 2-inch AMOLED display at the rear for checking notifications, controlling music and to taking selfie using the primary rear camera.

Apart from dual-screens, both these smartphones also have dual-camera set-ups at the rear, placed just above the screen belending in with the overall design quotient.

In terms of specifications, the sports a 5.2-inch full-HD 1920 x 1080 AMOLED screen, protected with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, and 2-inch AMOLED screen at the rear. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P25 processor, coupled with a 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. On the camera front, the smartphone has dual 12-megapixel cameras with Sony IMX386 sensors at the rear. The dual camera set-up uses one colour sensor with RGB layer and one black & monochrome sensor for improved performance during low-light conditions. Both cameras feature bright f/2.0 apertures. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera. The smartphone houses a 3,000 mAh battery and supports USB type-C port for charging and data transfers.

and Pro 7 Plus - Back On the other hand, the Plus version sports a large QHD AMOLED screen of 5.7-inch with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution at the front and a 2-inch AMOLED screen at the rear. The screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The Plus version is powered by MediaTek Helio X30 processor – first for any smartphone – coupled with 128 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM. On camera front, the smartphone sports similar camera modules at front and back as that in The smartphone houses 3,500 mAh battery and supports USB type-C port for charging and data transfers.