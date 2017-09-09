250,000 Indians pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Things to know about device

South Korean smartphone major Samsung, which is going to launch the premium Samsung Galaxy Note
8 in India on September 12, has seen nearly 250,000 people pre-booking the device across the country.
Rival Apple Inc will also be unveiling its next iPhone device, which may be called the Apple iPhone 8, the same day in the US.
About 150,000 people in India had registered for the Samsung Note 8
on e-commerce platform Amazon. Of them, 72,000 had pre-booked the flagship device on the very first day. Nearly 100,000 registered to buy the Galaxy Note
8 on the Samsung India website, according to news agency IANS.
The success of Galaxy Note
8 is very important for Samsung, especially because it comes after last year’s Galaxy Note
7, which had to be withdrawn from the market due to safety concerns. The smartphone maker would seek to revive its reputation with the latest flagship device.
Let’s compare the specifications to see how the device fares with other flagships:
Based on the specifications, the Galaxy Note8 may not be a major improvement over Galaxy S8+ but is ahead in the flagship race. The smartphone comes bundled with S-Pen specific productivity tools that any other flagship smartphone lacks.
It features 6.3-inch super AMOLED curved screen in 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is a bit thicker than Galaxy S8+ that brings extra frame space between curved screen and curved glass back, thus makes it easier to hold and operate. The innards are almost the same with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or Exynos 8895 SoC ticking under the hood.
One of the camera sensors in the dual-camera module of the Galaxy Note8 uses a 12-megapixel sensor that has been taken from Galaxy S8 and the wide-angle 12 MP sensor that extends the area of view to bring more objects in the frame. The Galaxy Note8 camera takes different approach from what other dual-camera flagships such as OnePlus5 offers. OnePlus5 uses dual-camera to blur the background by using depth of field algorithms and achieve 1.6x optical zoom.
The Galaxy Note8 comes with an option of 64/128/256 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card, coupled with 6 GB RAM. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear alongside camera module and there is 3.5mm audio jack too.
