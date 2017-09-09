250,000 Indians pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Things to know about device

South Korean smartphone major Samsung, which is going to launch the premium 8 in India on September 12, has seen nearly 250,000 people pre-booking the device across the country.

Rival Apple Inc will also be unveiling its next iPhone device, which may be called the Apple iPhone 8, the same day in the US.

About 150,000 people in India had registered for the on e-commerce platform Amazon. Of them, 72,000 had pre-booked the flagship device on the very first day. Nearly 100,000 registered to buy the 8 on the Samsung India website, according to news agency IANS.