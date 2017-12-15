4G to soon beat 3G in smart telephony

Fourth generation (4G) handset is expected to comprehensively beat its predecessor, reversing the trend of increasingly shorter eras in newer wireless network frameworks.

The LTE that currently dominates the handset market in India will match 3G’s feat of holding over half the market for a little over two and a half years by March. And, is expected to rule over the local market till mid-2021, a run of six years.

Second generation mobile handset or 2G had the longest run so far, 17 years, till 3G overtook it in early 2013. Introduced in 1995, the 2G had a long run, banking on feature phones, and oversaw the introduction of smartphones in India. While 3G tech was first introduced in 2010, it gained over half the market only in February 2013. It lost to LTE in October 2015, in the wake of the revolution.

Come March, as mentioned earlier, and that continues to gain market share in the and market will match its record.

Currently, LTE comprises 96 per cent of all new smartphones sold in India. It also began gaining traction in the market since late last year, when local vendors began introducing basic phones operating on

The entry of last September further shifted the focus on the technology, with a ‘voice over’ feature bringing it at the doorsteps of consumers opting for cheaper models. Of late, major service providers Airtel and Vodafone have come with handsets priced under Rs 1,500, after Jio’s entry into the segment this year.

4G’s future is not riding on the surging tide of attractive offers from Jio and other service providers. Unlike its predecessors, no newer seems to be breathing down on its neck for the next few years. Fifth generation (5G) telecom networks are only expected to become operational in 2020.

was the fastest to capture half the market here. While it took close to 36 months for 3G, this was managed by in less than 30 months.