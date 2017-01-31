A year after bug scare, Apple ditches tracking tool for iPhone, iPad

Apple
has removed the "Activation Lock" tool that allows users to check the ownership status of their iPhone, iPod
touch or iPad.
"The tool allowed users to enter the serial number or IMEI of iOS
devices to find out if 'activation lock' was active, helping consumers who were interested in purchasing used devices avoid stolen ones," tech website the verge.com reported on Tuesday.
The 'Activation Lock' tool has been removed from the iCloud web page and now when you visit icloud.com/activationlock, you will find Apple's 404 "Not Found" page.
Last year, Hemanth Joseph, a Kerala-based security researcher, has identified a bug
running in iOS
10.1 version of Apple's operating system that allowed him to bypass the 'Activation Lock' on an iPad.
Joseph bypassed activation lock
in a locked iPad
by discovering a weakness in the device setup process running iOS
10.1.
The bug
discovered by Joseph was reportedly fixed in an iOS
update later.
