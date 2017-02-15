Acer launches new convertible laptop Acer Spin 3 at Rs 42,999

Taiwanese hardware and electronics corporation on Wednesday launched a " Spin 3" in India at Rs 42,999.

The device boasts 15.6-inch HD "Color Intelligence" display, 360-degree hinge and offers up to nine hours of battery back-up.

"We are confident that the Spin 3 will amaze the users with its blazing battery, multi-mode usage and powerful performance," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, India, in a statement.

Running on the Windows 10 platform, Spin 3 comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage, Wi-Fi and also packs USB Type C port.