TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Kyocera DuraForce PRO rugged smartphone wins iF Design Award 2017
Business Standard

Acer launches new convertible laptop Acer Spin 3 at Rs 42,999

It comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage

IANS  |  Benagaluru 

Acer

Taiwanese hardware and electronics corporation Acer on Wednesday launched a convertible laptop "Acer Spin 3" in India at Rs 42,999.

The device boasts 15.6-inch HD Acer "Color Intelligence" display, 360-degree hinge and offers up to nine hours of battery back-up.

"We are confident that the Acer Spin 3 will amaze the users with its blazing battery, multi-mode usage and powerful performance," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, in a statement.

Running on the Windows 10 platform, Acer Spin 3 comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage, Wi-Fi and also packs USB Type C port.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

Acer launches new convertible laptop Acer Spin 3 at Rs 42,999

It comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage

It comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage

Taiwanese hardware and electronics corporation Acer on Wednesday launched a convertible laptop "Acer Spin 3" in India at Rs 42,999.

The device boasts 15.6-inch HD Acer "Color Intelligence" display, 360-degree hinge and offers up to nine hours of battery back-up.

"We are confident that the Acer Spin 3 will amaze the users with its blazing battery, multi-mode usage and powerful performance," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, in a statement.

Running on the Windows 10 platform, Acer Spin 3 comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage, Wi-Fi and also packs USB Type C port.

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Acer launches new convertible laptop Acer Spin 3 at Rs 42,999

It comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage

Taiwanese hardware and electronics corporation Acer on Wednesday launched a convertible laptop "Acer Spin 3" in India at Rs 42,999.

The device boasts 15.6-inch HD Acer "Color Intelligence" display, 360-degree hinge and offers up to nine hours of battery back-up.

"We are confident that the Acer Spin 3 will amaze the users with its blazing battery, multi-mode usage and powerful performance," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, in a statement.

Running on the Windows 10 platform, Acer Spin 3 comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processor with 4GB of RAM, 500GB HDD storage, Wi-Fi and also packs USB Type C port.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22