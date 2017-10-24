Acer launches new gaming notebook 'Predator Triton 700' for Rs 2,99,999

Taiwanese electronics giant on Tuesday launched its ultra thin "Predator Triton 700" in at Rs 2,99,999.

The VR-ready "Predator Triton 700" offers bright, vibrant visuals on a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and supporting NVIDIA G-SYNC for buttery-smooth gameplay.

" has the widest range of gaming PCs and with every launch of a new gaming laptop, we make sure that the experience is more immersive," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business head.

"Gamers looking for a sleek design with uncompromised power will find the Triton 700 to be the perfect machine.

"With an ultra slim form factor, it is one of the few Notebooks that was truly built from scratch keeping in mind philosophy of delivering the maximum performance in the slim and light package offering maximum efficiency," Panigrahi added.

The "Predator Triton 700" houses the high-performance NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (overclockable) GPU and 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processors in a svelte 18.9 mm-thin (0.74 inch) aluminum chassis, the company said in a statement.

The will be available in through exclusive stores and authorised online stores.