Acer launches 'Nitro 5' gaming laptop in India with 16 GB RAM at Rs 75,990

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Acer on Monday launched 'Nitro 5' gaming laptop with Intel's 7th generation Core i7 and i5 processors at Rs 75,990 in India.

The laptop is powered by NVIDIA 'GeForce GTX' 1050/1050Ti graphics card coupled with 4GB DDR5 RAM and 16GB RAM.

In terms of design, 'Nitro 5' sports a matte black chassis with a hairline finish. The laptop has 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display.

"We believe that every aspiring gamer deserves a great gaming device which lets them play advanced games. That is why we thought to introduce 'Nitro 5' which is powerful with an unbeatable price," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer.

The device has Dolby 'Audio Premium' and Acer 'TrueHarmony' technology on board for good depth and surrounds sound experience.

Keeping gaming needs in mind, Acer has equipped 'Nitro 5' with dual fans and 'Coolboost' technology. It allows users to manually control the cooling process as and when required.

Other features include 128GB solid state drive (SSD) paired with 1TB HDD for storage.

The laptop also includes one USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1) port, one USB 3.0 port with power-off charging, two USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port1.

Acer 'Nitro 5' will be available on FlipKart and Acer stores.

