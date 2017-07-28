Adobe Target to be enabled with new AI-powered personalisation capabilities

major on Friday announced it will add algorithmic optimisation capabilities and to ' Target' - the personalisation engine of Cloud.

With this, will be able to add their own data models and algorithms to ' Target' to deliver best to

The company has also announced introducing new (AI) capabilities in ' Target' which will be powered by ' Sensei', its and machine-learning framework.

"Consumer expectations have sky-rocketed to the point that hyper personalisation is no longer optional for brands," said Aseem Chandra, Vice President, Experience Manager and Target, in a statement.

The new capabilities in ' Target' will offer personalised to

"When integrated into ' Target', can combine their own expertise with the power of Adobe's and learning tools to predict what want and deliver it before they ask," Chandra added.