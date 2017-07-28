Adobe Target to be enabled with new AI-powered personalisation capabilities

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Adobe Systems
Adobe Systems. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Software major Adobe on Friday announced it will add algorithmic optimisation capabilities and data science to 'Adobe Target' - the personalisation engine of Adobe Marketing Cloud.

With this, firms will be able to add their own data models and algorithms to 'Adobe Target' to deliver best services to customers.

The company has also announced introducing new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in 'Adobe Target' which will be powered by 'Adobe Sensei', its AI and machine-learning framework.

"Consumer expectations have sky-rocketed to the point that hyper personalisation is no longer optional for brands," said Aseem Chandra, Vice President, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target, in a statement.

The new AI capabilities in 'Adobe Target' will offer personalised services to firms.

"When integrated into 'Adobe Target', brands can combine their own expertise with the power of Adobe's AI and machine learning tools to predict what customers want and deliver it before they ask," Chandra added.

