AI making huge inroads into the manufacturing space around the globe

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making huge inroads into the manufacturing space globally, especially in sectors such as Automotive, Energy, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceutical and Medical Technologies, and many others.

But, interestingly it’s not industrially advanced countries like Germany or Japan who are taking the lead in the adoption of AI, but India, a country known for its services prowess, according to a recent survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). While India is just behind the US and China where the largest number of companies claim to have already implemented AI ...