Alexa-powered devices from Amazon that obey every command

A small flat makes for a cosy home. But put a few smart speakers in the mix and it could lead to some confusion. For example, while entering my bedroom, I asked Alexa to play songs by The Beatles (on the Amazon Echo in the bedroom). But I said this while leaving the hall where I was parallel to the Echo Plus.

Thus, while the hall was filled with sound of “Help!, the speaker in the bedroom was silent. To be fair, it wasn’t the fault of the devices. Working in close proximity, they did what they were trained to do. I was closest to the Echo Plus, and ...