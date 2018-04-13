Alexa scores over Google Home by the sheer number of apps it supports

After setting up Google Home (Rs 9,999), I was excited to see how it works. But the first time I spoke to it, it chose to ignore me. Then my wife explained that I had been addressing Home as “Alexa” all along! That’s what happens after living with Alexa for nearly a year.

Just remember that before you start using Home, ensure you have the app on your phone; and then connect both the Home and the phone to the same Wi-Fi network. The Home looks like a work of art. And having a conversation is a lot of fun, just like with the Google Assistant. Due to Google’s ...