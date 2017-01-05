AlphaGo AI unleashed on online Go players in secret; slays them all

You might have thought that the folks at were done after its AI, AlphaGo, beat South Korean world champion Lee Sedol in a five-game match. But apparently isn’t done yet. The team at revealed Thursday that it unleashed a new version of on the online community in secret.

AlphaGo, secretly playing under the usernames "Magister" and "Master", smashed pretty much everyone it went up against. Playing top-tier opponents like Chinese 9 dan professional Nie Weiping, the managed an incredible 54-0 record.

Korean master Lee Changho is the only player in the world with more international titles than Lee Sedol, and Chinese champion Gu Li has the most continental titles. If can beat either or both of those players, a very strong argument could be made that the best player on earth is no longer a human.





Traditionally, has been difficult for programmes to handle because of a computer science concept called pruning.