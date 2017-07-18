Amazon Anytime: This messaging app may take on FB messenger, WhatsApp

It seems as though there’s no avenue Amazon won’t take and with the latest news, the e-Commerce giant isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Amazon may now be developing a new messaging app for Android, iOS and the desktop. Named Amazon Anytime, the app has mainstays like message encryption, voice and video calling and games.

Engadget.com reports that if indeed, Amazon is planning on a new messaging service, it would join a crowded market with entrenched and popular competitors. Through this app, Amazon is hoping to increase its engagement with consumers.

Amazon has not yet confirmed the development.

Features of Amazon Anytime

* Like any other messaging app, Anytime will support text, video, stickers photo messaging. It would also integrate games, says engadgets.

* It reportedly has a few hooks that would make it easy to sign up and participate in group chats.

* The app will keep chats and messages private and encrypted

* The app could come with GIFs, stickers and emojis support which is common in almost every popular chat app





Less dependence on numbers:

* Unlike WhatsApp, you would only require a name to reach out to someone. With Anytime, the user will have to use Twitter-style @ mentions to bring people into conversations or share photos.

* Users can color-code chats to identify the most important ones.

* There are app-like functions (such as group music listening and food ordering)

* promises 'chatting with businesses' feature for shopping or customer service.

How easy will it be for Amazon to float in Anytime

Amazon Anytime, for one, will have to face social network rivals like Facebook-owned that has more than 1.2 billion users. FB Messenger has 1.3 billion global users.

Facebook's Bonfire

Recently, there were reports of Facebook building a standalone app that incorporates ideas from Houseparty, the group video chat app that rose from the ashes of Meerkat. The app, which has the working name Bonfire, was demonstrated for employees in the first week of July.