Amazon Echo Dot: Endless possibilities

I was told that India’s President was Pranab Mukherjee and, no, I didn’t ask Alia Bhatt. I was quizzing Amazon’s assistant Alexa on current affairs, after my wife received an Echo Dot as a gift from her US-based aunt. A quick Google search and I had Alexa up and running in no time. But there were a few compromises: I had to sign up for Amazon Prime Music using my US account and had to specify every time that I wanted the weather update for New Delhi, India. But Alexa knows Narendra Modi and Donald Trump; Rahul Gandhi and Hillary Clinton; Sachin Tendulkar ...