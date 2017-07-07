TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Amazon 'Prime Day': Exclusive Nubia M2 sale for Prime members at Rs 22,999

The device has two 13MP rear cameras, Sony CMOS sensors and can record everything in 4k resolution

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone-maker Nubia on Friday announced that its latest product "M2" will be available at Rs 22,999 exclusively to Prime customers on Amazon 'Prime Day'.

The device will be available from 6 pm on July 10 until July 11 midnight.

"We are delighted to partner with Amazon and bring this device exclusively to Amazon Prime users in India," said Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India, in a statement.

The 5.5-inch device is equipped with Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and an internal memory of 64 GB ROM.

The device has two 13MP rear cameras and Sony CMOS sensors and can record everything in 4k resolution.

nubia M2 is company's second dual-camera offering after the recently launched Z17mini.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

