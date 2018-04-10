Ambrane EP-50 review: Cheap bass-rich earphones with braided wire design

Ambrane, a mobile phone accessory manufacturer, is primarily known for mobile power banks. However, the brand’s are not bad either and they stand true for a value-for-money proposition. The company recently launched the affordable entry-level wired This pair of offers braided wire design, which looks premium.

However, are the competent enough to match the competition? Let’s take a look:

Design



The comes with braided wire design, which looks premium but doesn’t serve the purpose of keeping wire untangled. The rubber earbuds are not as good as silicone, but are soft enough to use without causing any discomfort. However, we did find a difference in size of earbuds on each end and the do not come with an additional pair for easy replacement, like other in the same price range.

The sport a microphone, play/pause button and toggle-based universal switch, which allows the to work appropriately with a wide range of devices. The play/pause button is a bit small, especially for people with fatty fingers, and does not have a good haptic response. The universal switch is tiny and may require attention to operate.

Performance

Built on 10mm audio driver, the offer satisfactory bass at the cost of clarity. The lows are optimal but the mids and highs are sketchy with noticeable quality deterioration at peak volume levels.

Verdict



Priced at Rs 999, the come with 1-year warranty and is available at a discounted price of Rs 399 across e-commerce platforms. While the earphone looks plush, it lacks in terms of sound quality that competitors in sub-Rs 1,000 segment offer. The compete with JBL's C100si earphones, which is way ahead in this segment.