Amid WannaCry row, Microsoft releases new security updates for Windows XP

In the wake of the recent cyber attacks including 'WannaCrpyt", has issued a "highly unusual" patch for users to help governments and enterprises minimise future malware attacks.

"In reviewing the updates for this month, some vulnerabilities were identified that pose elevated risk of cyberattacks by government organisations, sometimes referred to as nation-state actors, or other copycat organisations," said Adrienne Hall, General Manager, Cyber Defense Operations Centre, Microsoft, in a blog post on Tuesday.

"To address this risk, we are providing additional along with our regular 'Update Tuesday' service. These are being made available to all customers, including those using older versions of Windows," Hall added.

Due to the elevated risk for destructive cyber attacks at this time, the company took this action to protect users against potential attacks with characteristics similar to WannaCrypt.

If you are running a supported version of Windows, such as Windows 10 or Windows 8.1, and you have Windows Update enabled, you do not need to take any action.

"The best protection is to be on a modern, up-to-date system that incorporates the latest innovations. Older systems, even if fully up-to-date, lack the latest security features and advancements," the blog post read.

The patches will be made available on Microsoft's Download Centre or Windows Update.

"We appreciate your business and are committed to delivering the most secure and trusted possible in today's complex and interconnected world," Hall noted.