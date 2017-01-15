TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Apps

Reliance Jio's 4G VoLTE phones, with Rs 1,000 price tag, can be disruptive
Business Standard

App review: Dazzlr seamlessly connects artists with talent seekers

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

One of the things that most of us would agree with is that there is no dearth of talent in India. The success of reality shows, and talent shows such as Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, etc, largely depends on the hidden talent that comes forward on such platforms and amazes us with something new and fresh that we all crave for. While such platforms have been on the rise, they are not enough to generate enough talent for talent seekers, and vice versa. Meanwhile, both, artists and talent seekers find it difficult to locate the right resource. To provide an ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

App review: Dazzlr seamlessly connects artists with talent seekers

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS One of the things that most of us would agree with is that there is no dearth of talent in India. The success of reality shows, and talent shows such as Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, etc, largely depends on the hidden talent that comes forward on such platforms and amazes us with something new and fresh that we all crave for. While such platforms have been on the rise, they are not enough to generate enough talent for talent seekers, and vice versa. Meanwhile, both, artists and talent seekers find it difficult to locate the right resource. To provide an ... image
Business Standard
177 22

App review: Dazzlr seamlessly connects artists with talent seekers

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS

One of the things that most of us would agree with is that there is no dearth of talent in India. The success of reality shows, and talent shows such as Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, etc, largely depends on the hidden talent that comes forward on such platforms and amazes us with something new and fresh that we all crave for. While such platforms have been on the rise, they are not enough to generate enough talent for talent seekers, and vice versa. Meanwhile, both, artists and talent seekers find it difficult to locate the right resource. To provide an ...

image
Business Standard
177 22