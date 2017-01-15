App review: Dazzlr seamlessly connects artists with talent seekers

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS

The app can be downloaded from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS

One of the things that most of us would agree with is that there is no dearth of talent in India. The success of reality shows, and talent shows such as Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, etc, largely depends on the hidden talent that comes forward on such platforms and amazes us with something new and fresh that we all crave for. While such platforms have been on the rise, they are not enough to generate enough talent for talent seekers, and vice versa. Meanwhile, both, artists and talent seekers find it difficult to locate the right resource. To provide an ...

Khalid Anzar