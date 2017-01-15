App review: Dazzlr seamlessly connects artists with talent seekers

One of the things that most of us would agree with is that there is no dearth of talent in India. The success of reality shows, and talent shows such as Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, etc, largely depends on the hidden talent that comes forward on such platforms and amazes us with something new and fresh that we all crave for. While such platforms have been on the rise, they are not enough to generate enough talent for talent seekers, and vice versa. Meanwhile, both, artists and talent seekers find it difficult to locate the right resource. To provide an ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?