TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Apps

Feeling so emotional: Why we rage about religion on Facebook
Business Standard

Apple bans app that tracks lost AirPod ear pieces

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September

IANS  |  New York 

Apple
Photo: Reuters

"Finder for Airpods", an app that helped people track lost AirPod ear pieces has been banned by Apple.

Last week, mobile app developer studio Deucks Pty released the app on App Store.

"The app uses iPhone to track the Bluetooth wireless signal emitted by the two AirPod units to help locate the lost piece, displaying a line showing whether the user was getting closer or farther away based on signal strength," Fortune reported on Tuesday.

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September as a replacement for conventional earphones that require a headphone jack.

AirPods let you access digital assistant Siri with just a double tap -- allowing you to access Siri to select and control your music, get directions, make and receive calls or perform any other Siri task.

In the past, the company has removed other apps also from the App Store for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from inappropriate content to improper use of the iPhone's hardware.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

Apple bans app that tracks lost AirPod ear pieces

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September

"Finder for Airpods", an app that helped people track lost AirPod ear pieces has been banned by Apple.

Last week, mobile app developer studio Deucks Pty released the app on App Store.

"The app uses iPhone to track the Bluetooth wireless signal emitted by the two AirPod units to help locate the lost piece, displaying a line showing whether the user was getting closer or farther away based on signal strength," Fortune reported on Tuesday.

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September as a replacement for conventional earphones that require a headphone jack.

AirPods let you access digital assistant Siri with just a double tap -- allowing you to access Siri to select and control your music, get directions, make and receive calls or perform any other Siri task.

In the past, the company has removed other apps also from the App Store for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from inappropriate content to improper use of the iPhone's hardware.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Apple bans app that tracks lost AirPod ear pieces

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September

"Finder for Airpods", an app that helped people track lost AirPod ear pieces has been banned by Apple.

Last week, mobile app developer studio Deucks Pty released the app on App Store.

"The app uses iPhone to track the Bluetooth wireless signal emitted by the two AirPod units to help locate the lost piece, displaying a line showing whether the user was getting closer or farther away based on signal strength," Fortune reported on Tuesday.

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September as a replacement for conventional earphones that require a headphone jack.

AirPods let you access digital assistant Siri with just a double tap -- allowing you to access Siri to select and control your music, get directions, make and receive calls or perform any other Siri task.

In the past, the company has removed other apps also from the App Store for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from inappropriate content to improper use of the iPhone's hardware.

image
Business Standard
177 22