Apple iPad: Your worthy companion

As I watched the feed of this year’s over and over again, I had dark thoughts. Here was Apple doing so much with its iPads, while all I did was tap away on the keyboard cover of my iPad 4 in-between binge watching and gaming sessions.

As if to rub it in, I was watching the video on the latest version of the iPad (Rs 47,900) available in India. One can buy the 128GB 4G version of the current model for roughly what I paid years ago for my 16GB 4G version of my iPad 4.

With the new iPad, not only was I able to save albums, videos and games to my heart’s content, but also got sparkling performance. If my iPad 4 was an express train, the new iPad is a bullet train. The battery is good to last for more than a day and it is also lighter.

With Touch ID, I was up and running soon. I downloaded all my streaming apps and then watched Test Case on A caveat: while the iPad’s inbuilt speaker at the bottom is good enough for calls and gaming, get yourself a pair of earphones for a truly immersive experience.

I had a lot of fun playing the visually stunning and Monument Valley 2. There was no lag even with several apps open in the background. The visuals were brilliant on the 9.7-inch Retina display. The 8-megapixel primary camera is very good, especially in natural light. The front camera is clear too.

But the iPad is not all play. With iOS 10.3, one can multitask, using the split-screen feature. It is easy to type lying down in bed and, as a result, I wrote the entire review on the device.