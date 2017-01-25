Apple officials make presentation to govt on India plans

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich (Photo: Reuters)

Officials of US-based iPhone maker Apple made a detailed presentation to the government on Wednesday on its plans and demands for setting up a manufacturing facility in India.

The presentation was made by senior executives of Apple to the inter-ministerial group including officials of DIPP, revenue and commerce.

"They are seeking certain duty exemptions and other concessions. Respective departments will look at those demands. The government has not taken any decision," an official said.

On Tuesday, senior Apple officials called on Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman including the company's Global Vice President Priya Balasubramaniam.

The Cupertino-based technology major had asked for several tax and other incentives, including long-term duty exemptions, to enter the manufacturing sector in India.

Currently, the government provides support by way of benefits under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (MSIPS) to boost electronic manufacturing.

Apple has no wholly-owned store in India as of now, and sells its products through distributors such as Redington and Ingram Micro.

