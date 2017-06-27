Apple partners with Cisco to provide cyber security insurance discounts

Inc is working with Systems Inc to help businesses that primarily use gear from both companies to get a discount on cyber-security premiums, Chief Executive Officer said on Monday.

Sharing a stage with at a event in Las Vegas, Cook said the combination of gear from the two companies was more secure than the use of competing technology, such as the operating system made by Alphabet Inc's

"The thinking we share here is that if your enterprise or company is using and Apple, the combination of these should make that (cyber-security) cost significantly less," Cook said. "This is something we're going to spend some energy on. You should reap that benefit."

gave few details about the effort, saying in a company blog post the two companies were "collaborating with industry heavyweights ... to offer more robust policies to our customers."

said it will create systems that allow for continuous security monitoring and for insurers to double-check that the systems are set up as intended.

Cisco, a networking company that has increasingly moved into in recent years, highlighted several other joint efforts with It rolled out a new security app for iPhones meant to protect against so-called phishing attacks - an email with a malicious link sent under the guise of being legitimate.

Cook also said the "fast lane" that had created in 2015 to speed up connections for iPhones on routers and switches has been expanded to Mac

Long known for its consumer devices, has embraced business users in recent years, adding additional security features to its iPhones and iPads. In 2015, Cook said was generating at least $25 billion a year in revenue selling to businesses.