Apple proposes 13 new emojis to represent the differently abled: Report

From service dogs to a prosthetic arm, iPhone maker has proposed 13 new to better represent people with disabilities, according to media reports.

In a proposal sent to the emoji-creators Unicode Consortium, has proposed a new line of "accessibility emojis", CNN reported.

The proposed include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog and a person with a cane.

" is requesting the addition of emoji to better represent individuals with Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities," wrote in the proposal.

"Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all," the Cupertino-headquartered giant added.

said it chose options that are most inclusive to people in four main categories: blind and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, physical motor and hidden disabilities, the report said.

However, the company noted this is designed to be a starting point, not a comprehensive list of all potential

The must first be adopted by Unicode and if approved, the will likely be released early 2019.

Earlier this year, Unicode said 157 new will come later this year. The latest additions include animals, superheros, new hairstyles and more expressive smiley faces.

In recent years, there has been a bigger push to include more diverse emojis, such as different skin tones, occupations and flags.