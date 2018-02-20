Apple releases fix for Telugu bug that crashes iPhones

has released a new 11.2.6 update that includes a fix for the bug that is causing iPhones and apps like and to crash when a Telugu single character is received via

The bug was discovered last week and involves sending the character in Telugu to devices that crashes an and makes apps like Messages, and inaccessible.

The bug also affects Safari and the built-in Messages app on macOS and the Watch.

" released updates for watchOS, tvOS, and macOS to stop the crash from happening on those platforms, too," The Verge reported on Tuesday.

When the Telugu character is sent in an iMessage, it can freeze up the entire Messages app on all of a person's Mac and devices.

The Messages app will then refuse to function properly until the offending character is removed by deleting the conversation with the person who sent it.

In some situations, if the character is viewed through an notification, it can cause the entire device to crash.

announced last month that the upcoming 11.3 update will offer features that gives users power to control their batteries, Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade and Animoji.

"This spring, 11.3 will deliver exciting new ways to experience Augmented Reality on and iPad, new Animoji on X and the ability to view health records in the Health app," had said earlier.