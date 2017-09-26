Apple replaces Bing with Google for Siri and Spotlight web searches

has switched the default provider of its web searches for on and Spotlight on the Mac to Google from Microsoft's Bing.

Now if you ask to search something on the internet, you will get Google results instead of Bing on and Spotlight -- a system-wide desktop search feature of Apple's and operating systems.

Apple's web browser on Mac and already use as the default provider, thanks to a deal worth billions to (and Google) over the last decade, Tech Crunch reported on Monday.

"Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari," said in a statement.

"We have strong relationships with Google and and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible."

The search results would include regular 'web links' as well as video results. Web image results from will still come from Bing, for now, the report added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said that the company value the relationship with and look forward to continuing to partner with the iPhone maker in many ways, including on Bing Image Search in Siri, to provide the best experience possible for our customers.

"Bing has grown every year since its launch, now powering over a third of all the PC search volume in the US, and continues to grow worldwide. It also powers the search experiences of many other partners, including Yahoo (Verizon), AOL and Amazon, as well as the multi-lingual abilities of Twitter," the spokesperson said.

Given Microsoft's work to advance the field of artificial intelligence, the company was confident that Bing would be at the forefront of providing a more intelligent search experience for its customers and partners.

