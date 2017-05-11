Apple's 4-years old iPhone 5S is still the top premium smartphone in India

TRENDING ON BS
ASUS just launched the Zenfone Go with 5.5-inch screen for Rs 8499 in India
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple iPhone 5S has emerged as the top premium smartphone in seven states while other versions of iOS-driven devices occupy the top five premium spots in non-metro states, a report said on Wednesday.

In Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, iPhone 5S is ranked as the top premium smartphone while iPhone 6 occupies the second place in these states, except West Bengal where Samsung S4 Mini is the second-most favourite smartphone in the premium category.

The latest from Apple, iPhone 7 is ranked at number five in Delhi and Gujarat while OnePlus 3T is ranked fourth in Karnataka, said the data provided by Mobilytiks, a big data analytics programme in India for mobile handsets introduced by market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

From Android stack, Samsung and OnePlus are the only brands that made it to the list of top 5.

"It is interesting that OnePlus 3T has positioned itself in the top five list in a very short span post its launch towards the end of 2016," the report informed.

There has been growth in numbers from Oppo and Vivo brands as well.

However, models from these brands are yet to figure in the top five on a cumulative basis.

