Apple's Monument Valley 2: Fabulous stress-buster

had revealed the Monument Valley 2 (Rs 400 for iOS) at WWDC2017. A few hours before it was unveiled, I had stumbled upon the stunning visuals of the highlighted on the app store while looking for a link to stream the event. Subsequently, I heard many good things about the

Hours after Apple’s presentation, I bought the and commenced the magical journey with the protagonist Ro and her unnamed daughter.

The takes you through a series of as one helps the mother-daughter duo traverse obstacles by simple problem-solving. The 2D visuals are brilliant and they don’t distract from the gameplay. The soundtrack is soothing and I actually felt my stress levels come down as I played the on an after work.

The are fun and the difficulty level is appropriate for a casual gamer. And since there’s no time limit, one can actually solve a lot of them through trial and error. While it’s not too tough to complete all 14 levels, it would have been nice if one had more chances of controlling Ro and her daughter independent of each other. I hope we get those in the eagerly-awaited expansions.

I loved the game, but if you’re a pro at solving puzzles, you might not find it very challenging. But then, you can use the as a stree-buster after a hard day’s work.