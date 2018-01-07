JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Mobile users beware: Android banking trojan targets Indian bank apps
Business Standard

Apple says all Macs, iPhones, iPads exposed to chip security flaws

Despite concern that fixes may slow down devices, Apple said its steps to address the Meltdown issue haven't dented performance

Mark Gurman | Bloomberg  |  Washington 

Apple, iPhone X, iPhones
Apple

Apple said all Mac computers and iOS devices, like iPhones and iPads, are affected by chip security flaws unearthed this week, but the company stressed there are no known exploits impacting users.

The Cupertino, California-based company said recent software updates for iPads, iPhones, iPod touches, Mac desktops and laptops, and the Apple TV set-top-box mitigate one of the vulnerabilities known as Meltdown.

Despite concern that fixes may slow down devices, Apple said its steps to address the Meltdown issue haven’t dented performance. The company will release an update to its Safari web browser in coming days to defend against another form of the security flaw known as Spectre. These steps could slow the speed of the browser by less than 2.5 per cent, Apple said in a statement posted on its website.

The Apple Watch, which runs a derivative of the iPhone’s operating system, is not affected by either Meltdown or Spectre, according to the company. 
Apple shares rose 1 per cent to $174.80 at 3:01 pm Friday in New York.

Intel on Wednesday confirmed a report stating that its semiconductors contain a vulnerability based around a chip-processing technique called speculative execution. Intel said its chips, which power Macs and devices from other manufacturers, contain the flaw as well as processors based on ARM Holdings architecture, which is used in iOS devices and Android smartphones.

Security experts have said highly regulated sectors of industry, such as government offices and public health institutions, are most at risk of compromise as a result of the chip security vulnerability.
First Published: Sun, January 07 2018. 02:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements