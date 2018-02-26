JUST IN
Apple to update AirPods, unveil high-end over-the-ear headphones this year

Similar to Apple's Beats brand, the over-ear headphones could be more expensive than the in-ear AirPods

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple AirPods
File photo of Apple AirPods

Apple is updating its wireless AirPods and is working on its own brand of high-quality over-ear headphones that could arrive later this year, an analyst said.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the most famous analyst with KGI Securities when it comes to Apple, the Cupertino-headquartered giant is set to debut a branded high-end, over-ear headphone with an 'all-new' design to add to its growing audio accessory line-up.

"A specific launch timeline was not provided, but Kuo believes the device is unlikely to debut prior to the fourth quarter of 2018," Apple Insider reported on Sunday.

The headphones will likely feature wireless connectivity and the company is reportedly aiming to deliver a device that boasts the convenience of AirPods but with better acoustic qualities.

Similar to Apple's Beats brand, the over-ear headphones could be more expensive than the in-ear AirPods.

The tech giant is looking to pack high-quality audio components that would boost performance, according to Kuo, but those parts come at a price.

However, the expected design language of the device is not yet known.
First Published: Mon, February 26 2018. 12:32 IST

