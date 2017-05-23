Apple, Visa face patent infringement lawsuit over Apple Pay

and are facing claims by Universal Secure Registry, a small Boston-area company, that their mobile-payment partnership infringes four of its patents.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Wilmington, Delaware, said it sent a series of letters in 2010 describing its patented and seeking a partnership long before Pay’s debut.

One letter detailed USR’s patent for using biometrics to authenticate identity on a smartphone, according to the complaint filed May 21.

Kenneth P Weiss, chief executive of USR, also pursued a partnership with around the same time, engaging “in a series of confidential discussions with senior representatives,” according to the filing.

Both and shunned USR’s offers in favour of a partnership with each other to incorporate the into Pay.

According to the complaint, when publicly announced its Pay service in September 2014, the company “touted the same benefits that had introduced to and in 2010.”

“Just as disclosed to and that its patented eliminated the need to store or transmit payment-card account numbers, bragged to its users that with Pay ‘the credit card isn’t stored on the device,’” lawyers for said in the complaint.

spokesman Josh Rosenstock, and Amanda Pires, a spokeswoman for Visa, both declined to comment on the complaint. USR, based in Newton, Massachusetts, wants cash compensation and an order that would block further unauthorised use of its inventions.