Apple, Visa face patent infringement lawsuit over Apple Pay

Apple
and Visa
are facing claims by Universal Secure Registry, a small Boston-area company, that their mobile-payment partnership infringes four of its patents.
In a federal lawsuit filed in Wilmington, Delaware, USR
said it sent Apple
a series of letters in 2010 describing its patented technology
and seeking a partnership long before Apple
Pay’s debut.
One letter detailed USR’s patent for using biometrics to authenticate identity on a smartphone, according to the complaint filed May 21.
Kenneth P Weiss, chief executive of USR, also pursued a partnership with Visa
around the same time, engaging “in a series of confidential discussions with senior representatives,” according to the filing.
Both Apple
and Visa
shunned USR’s offers in favour of a partnership with each other to incorporate the technology
into Apple
Pay.
According to the complaint, when Apple
publicly announced its Apple
Pay service in September 2014, the company “touted the same benefits that USR
had introduced to Apple
and Visa
in 2010.”
“Just as USR
disclosed to Apple
and Visa
that its patented technology
eliminated the need to store or transmit payment-card account numbers, Apple
bragged to its users that with Apple
Pay ‘the credit card isn’t stored on the device,’” lawyers for USR
said in the complaint.
Apple
spokesman Josh Rosenstock, and Amanda Pires, a spokeswoman for Visa, both declined to comment on the complaint. USR, based in Newton, Massachusetts, wants cash compensation and an order that would block further unauthorised use of its inventions.
USR’s complaint was previously reported by the New York Times.
Bloomberg
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU