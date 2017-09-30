Apple Watch Series 3: A complete package

At first glance, the Apple Watch Series 3 (Rs 31,900 for the 42 mm GPS version) may look just like the last year’s model, but it’s much lighter. The Watch Series 3, which runs watchOS 4 out of the box, seemed to boot up faster. It also has a barometric altimeter. Every time I went for a workout wearing the Apple Watch Series 2, I had to also wear a fitness tracker to count the flights of stairs I climbed. The new Watch, which is zippier, solves this. Also revamped is the music app, which makes scrolling through albums and recommendations much easier. Heart rate ...