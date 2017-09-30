Apple Watch Series 3: A complete package

At first glance, the Apple Watch Series 3 (Rs 31,900 for the 42 mm GPS version) may look just like the last year’s model, but it’s much lighter. The Watch Series 3, which runs watchOS 4 out of the box, seemed to boot up faster. It also has a barometric altimeter. Every time I went for a workout wearing the Apple Watch Series 2, I had to also wear a fitness tracker to count the flights of stairs I climbed. The new Watch, which is zippier, solves this. Also revamped is the music app, which makes scrolling through albums and recommendations much easier. Heart rate ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?