Aqua Jazz S1 review: A Budget smartphone with impressive camera, storage

The Jazz S1 from the stable of home-grown smartphone maker Aqua mobiles offers a 5-inch display with 13-megapixel dual camera and 5-MP selfie camera with LED flash for under Rs 6,000. On papers, the features offered look quite impressive, especially for the most price tag it carries. But how does the smartphone perform in real life? Business Standard reviewed the and here are our observations: Looks: An average-looking smartphone, the is hardly different from any other smartphone in its price range. However, its chamfered edge and low weight make it handy and easy to use. At the back, there is a finger print scanner, right below the camera, giving it an extra security layer — these work smoothly, and are quite impressive in fact. Display: The (720 x 1280 pixels) with IPS LCD and amazing pixel density make your browsing experience smoother. Be it a high-resolution game or your favourite e-book in low-light conditions, the Jazz S1 display works perfectly. Camera: When it comes to camera, this smartphone definitely takes an extra brownie point or two. Its 13-MP dual cameras with the option to control the exposure and ISO stand out for the range segment. Besides, you get auto-focus, digital zoom, blur and face-detection options, too. The phone’s anti-shake mode helps you to get stable photos with accurate colour. However, the 5-MP is not that impressive, even as the LED flash helps take bright selfies in low light.

Memory: The smartphone’s 16GB internal memory gives you ample space to save your favourite applications and games. If this is not enough, the Jazz S1 also has the option of expanding the external memory to up to 128 GB via micro SD cards.

Battery, processor: The phone has a 2,800 mAH battery which lasts long enough to get you through one full day. The is powered by Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 processor teamed up with 1 GB of RAM.

Other features: The smartphone’s in-built for video calling and Google keyboard enable you to search while typing.

Verdict: Running the latest Android Nougat, the is a good buy for a price tag under Rs 6000, especially with its impressive camera and huge storage capacity.