Asphalt Street Storm Racing: For the casual gamers

Game is a drag racer for those who want a quick game during their daily commute

Abhik Sen 

Asphalt Street Storm Racing piqued my curiosity the day it was launched. The latest in the celebrated franchise from Gameloft is, in fact, a drag racer. 

After my first few games, I realised that besides perfect paddle shifting one also needs to time one’s launch. If you don’t get the timing right, which can be a challenge on many touch devices, you could be disqualified.

Also, with a race this short, winning or losing would depend on how well you start — and no amount of nitro boost is enough if you have a horrendous one.

As I ascended the levels, I found promos for in-app purchases and advertisements popping up, besides this being a free game.  If you play long enough, you would realise that the game nudges you quite a bit for making  those in-app purchases.

You need to be online constantly to play this game. Also, some levels are downloaded as you play, so good luck to you if you’re playing this game on the move.  Add to it the fact that upgrades take too long to complete and you would lose interest in the game while waiting.

Asphalt Street Storm Racing is a drag racer for casual gamers who want a quick game during their daily commute. But playing it can be painful in places with weak connectivity.

