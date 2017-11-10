Assassin's Creed: How it all began

The Assassin’s Creed series has enjoyed a fan base ever since the first game was released. But of late, the series has faced some criticism. Now, Ubisoft-developed Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to turn the tide in their favour. Set in the Ptolemaic period, the game takes us to ancient Egypt, where you play as Bayek, an ancient warrior joined by his wife Aya. Order of the Ancients, a precursor to the Templars, is controlling Egypt through Ptolemy XIII and his sister Cleopatra enlists Bayek to overthrow the pharaoh and instate Julius Caesar as the king. The series has ...