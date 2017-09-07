ASUS brings gaming laptop 'ROG G701' to India for Rs 3,49,990

Taiwanese major on Thursday brought its gaming laptop 'ROG G701' in India for Rs 349,990.

'ROG G701' features a wide-viewing-angle 4K UHD display with an overclockable 'NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080' graphics for virtual-reality (VR) gaming experience.

Powered by Intel Core i7 processor, the laptop runs on 64GB DDR4 DRAM, 'HyperDrive RAID 0', 'NVMe' and 'PCIe' technologies for fast storage speeds, the company said in a statement.

The machine boasts 8GB 'GDDR5X' GPU and its 'Trinity Display Technology' makes the machine capable of giving three displays simultaneously, using HDMI, Thunderbolt and mini-display connectors.

The gaming laptop comes with the 'ROG Gaming Center' portal that contains options such as monitoring and fine-tuning system components, managing game profiles, keyboard profiles and macros, display and audio equaliser profiles.