ASUS launches new battery-saving app for Zenfone Max series

Software upgrade to extend battery life, increase phone efficiency

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS on Thursday announced a new app for its Zenfone Max series devices.

The "PowerMaster" app provides intelligent ways of charging, reducing energy consumption on unnecessary apps, and allows the users to enjoy better battery performance.

"With the 'PowerMaster' app, users can now not only extend the battery's life but also benefit from the different technologies provided to increase the smartphone's overall efficiency," said Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India, in a statement.

The software upgrade is equipped with nine battery-extending technologies to enhance the complete experience.

