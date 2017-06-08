ASUS launches new battery-saving app for Zenfone Max series

Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS on Thursday announced a new app for its Zenfone Max series devices.

The "PowerMaster" app provides intelligent ways of charging, reducing energy consumption on unnecessary apps, and allows the users to enjoy better battery performance.

"With the 'PowerMaster' app, users can now not only extend the battery's life but also benefit from the different technologies provided to increase the smartphone's overall efficiency," said Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India, in a statement.

The is equipped with nine battery-extending technologies to enhance the complete experience.