Asus unveils ROG Strix GL503 Scar and Hero edition gaming laptops in India

Taiwanese hardware major Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday launched its latest gaming notebooks, the Edition and Edition. The company also unveiled the ROG Strix GL503, a reasonably portable and high-end gaming laptop.

Asus said: “The Edition gaming laptop series is tailor-made for first-person shooters (FPS) to gain a competitive edge in FPS titles like Counter-Strike, and the Edition is built from the ground up for fearless multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games like League of Legends and Dota 2.”





Asus ROG Strix GL503 Hero “E-sports are gaining tremendous popularity in India, especially the game titles like Dota2 and Counter-Strike. The number of gamers switching from casual gaming to professional is increasing every year at an exponential level. This series delights not only those who care about performance but also those demanding great aesthetics. So, these devices will enable e-sports contenders to gain the winning edge in their fierce competition," said Arnold Su, national business development manager, PC & Gaming.

The laptop seems to have qualities that go beyond gaming. Equipped with Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1070 Series graphics and a superfast 7ms, 144Hz display, this laptop claims to offer a 120Hz display with a 5ms response time.

The Strix HERO Edition comes with Inter Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 10 Series graphics and Windows 10. It has 120 Hz wide-view IPS display and a desktop-styled keyboard, with N-key rollover for fast, accurate response to every input. The best thing about the Asus ROG laptops is the RGB gaming keyboard.

The ROG Strix GL503 has a 15.6-inch display and 2.3cm profile. The laptop weighs 2.5kg and it is easy to carry.

The company also showcased its mainstream gaming notebook Asus gaming FX503 with the compact and powerful Windows 10. It has Intel i7-7700HQ CPU and Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics.

The Edition, Scar Edition and Strix GL503 are available at the price of Rs 92,990, while the comes for Rs 69,990.