ASUS VivoBook S14: A great office laptop if you're looking for an ultrabook

One look at the ASUS VivoBook S14 (Rs 77,990 for the S410 model), and I was sure what inspired the design. The finish, the back and the keyboard are reminiscent of the MacBook. And, in fact, the 14-inch S14 has dimensions similar to the 13.3-inch MacBook. Running Windows 10 Home, the review unit was powered by an Intel i7 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

The OS ran off a 256GB SSD, and thus booted fast. While the Full HD screen has great viewing angles, I felt it wasn’t very bright. But it did well in the looks department. The backlit keyboard and multi-touch ...