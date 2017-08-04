Asus Zenfone AR: A new force to reckon with

Last week, Facebook shut down its artificial intelligence bot Alice after it started interacting with other machines in a language it “invented” and which was unintelligible to its human handlers. Around the same time this news captured headlines across the world, I was fiddling with the Asus Zenfone AR, which combines augmented reality and virtual reality in a virtuoso of excellent engineering and design. For those who can still remember the rotary dial phones, the current situation is something straight out of an 1980s dystopian sci-fi novel. Only, now, the machines are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?