Asus Zenfone AR: A new force to reckon with

Last week, Facebook shut down its artificial intelligence bot Alice after it started interacting with other machines in a language it “invented” and which was unintelligible to its human handlers. Around the same time this news captured headlines across the world, I was fiddling with the Asus Zenfone AR, which combines augmented reality and virtual reality in a virtuoso of excellent engineering and design. For those who can still remember the rotary dial phones, the current situation is something straight out of an 1980s dystopian sci-fi novel. Only, now, the machines are ...