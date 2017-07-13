Asus Zenfone AR on sale from 4 pm today: Know price, features here

Asus, a Taiwan-based electronics major, has launched Asus Zenfone AR, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in the US' Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The is the world’s ‘first’ smartphone with Google's and platforms enabled. The device will go on sale in India from July 13, starting at 4 pm. It will be available for Rs 49,999, exclusively on Flipkart.



Last year, Lenovo had launched the world's first ever (AR)-enabled smartphone, the Lenovo Phab2 Pro. Asus, taking a step further, has created a single device that integrates the goodness of (AR) into a device without compromising on the benefits of (VR).



The phone has a number of flagship specifications. It features 5.7-inch QHD display, 8GB RAM, and chipset. Fulfilling Google’s requirements, the smartphone features a trio of cameras at the back. The main camera is of 23 megapixel (MP) that uses Sony’s IMX318 sensor, coupled with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Then, there also is a motion-tracking camera and a fisheye depth-sensing camera.The smartphone boots Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and is claimed by the company to be the thinnest Tango-enabled smartphone in the world. Also, the device boasts an external five-magnet speaker that supports Hi-Resolution audio and DTS surround sound, which definitely adds value to the VR and AR experience.