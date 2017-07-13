TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

Real reason why you can't quit Facebook - It lets you be a 'silent watcher'
Business Standard

Asus Zenfone AR on sale from 4 pm today: Know price, features here

Priced at Rs 49,999, it is the world's 1st smartphone with Google's Tango and Daydream platforms

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Zenfore AR
Zenfore AR India launch in Delhi on July 13

Asus, a Taiwan-based electronics major, has launched Asus Zenfone AR, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in the US' Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2017. The Asus AR is the world’s ‘first’ smartphone with Google's Tango and Daydream platforms enabled. The device will go on sale in India from July 13, starting at 4 pm. It will be available for Rs 49,999, exclusively on Flipkart.
 
Last year, Lenovo had launched the world's first ever Tango (AR)-enabled smartphone, the Lenovo Phab2 Pro. Asus, taking a step further, has created a single device that integrates the goodness of augmented reality (AR) into a device without compromising on the benefits of virtual reality (VR).

 
The phone has a number of flagship specifications. It features 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, and Snapdragon 821 chipset. Fulfilling Google’s Project Tango requirements, the smartphone features a trio of cameras at the back. The main camera is of 23 megapixel (MP) that uses Sony’s IMX318 sensor, coupled with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Then, there also is a motion-tracking camera and a fisheye depth-sensing camera.
 
The smartphone boots Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and is claimed by the company to be the thinnest Tango-enabled smartphone in the world. Also, the device boasts an external five-magnet speaker that supports Hi-Resolution audio and DTS surround sound, which definitely adds value to the VR and AR experience.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements